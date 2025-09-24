Former Chief Justice Calls for Guidelines on Community Service Punishment

On Wednesday, former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit expressed concern over the lack of clear guidelines for community service as a punitive measure under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Addressing members of the legal community, he noted the variation in penalties for defamation under Section 356(2) of BNS, which include imprisonment, fines, or community service.

Justice Lalit urged the establishment of legislative guidelines to standardize community service punishments, which are currently at the discretion of judges, highlighting the need for structure in determining its extent and nature.

