Former Chief Justice Calls for Guidelines on Community Service Punishment

Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit highlighted the absence of specific guidelines for community service as a punishment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He emphasized the ambiguity in determining the extent and type of community service, urging the need for legislative guidelines to standardize such penalties.

Updated: 24-09-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit expressed concern over the lack of clear guidelines for community service as a punitive measure under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Addressing members of the legal community, he noted the variation in penalties for defamation under Section 356(2) of BNS, which include imprisonment, fines, or community service.

Justice Lalit urged the establishment of legislative guidelines to standardize community service punishments, which are currently at the discretion of judges, highlighting the need for structure in determining its extent and nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

