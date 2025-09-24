Left Menu

Pakistan's Judiciary Standards Upheld: Supreme Court Clarifies Misconduct Protocol

The Pakistan Supreme Court ruled that allegations of misconduct against superior court judges fall under the remit of the Supreme Judicial Council. This decision emphasizes judicial independence, making contempt proceedings null and void. The ruling underscores judicial immunity in administrative functions but mandates the SJC handle any misconduct issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:04 IST
Pakistan's Judiciary Standards Upheld: Supreme Court Clarifies Misconduct Protocol
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant ruling, Pakistan's Supreme Court emphasized the protocol for addressing misconduct allegations against judges, confining such matters exclusively to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The court's detailed verdict, issued on Tuesday, concluded ongoing contempt proceedings, affirming that judges hold immunity except in misconduct cases under the Supreme Judicial Council's jurisdiction.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, the author of the judgment, highlighted the constitutional protection ensuring judicial independence, outlining that judges are insulated from internal writs or actions from their peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

 India
2
PM Modi's Odisha Visit: Boost to Infrastructure and Education

PM Modi's Odisha Visit: Boost to Infrastructure and Education

 India
3
TruAlt Bioenergy Ignites IPO with Anchor Investment Surge

TruAlt Bioenergy Ignites IPO with Anchor Investment Surge

 India
4
Iran's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Bomb Aspirations, Criticism of Israel and European Nations

Iran's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Bomb Aspirations, Criticism of Israel and Eur...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025