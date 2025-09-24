Pakistan's Judiciary Standards Upheld: Supreme Court Clarifies Misconduct Protocol

In a significant ruling, Pakistan's Supreme Court emphasized the protocol for addressing misconduct allegations against judges, confining such matters exclusively to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The court's detailed verdict, issued on Tuesday, concluded ongoing contempt proceedings, affirming that judges hold immunity except in misconduct cases under the Supreme Judicial Council's jurisdiction.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, the author of the judgment, highlighted the constitutional protection ensuring judicial independence, outlining that judges are insulated from internal writs or actions from their peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)