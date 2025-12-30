Left Menu

Sri Lankan Judges' Judicial Exchange: Building Bridges in Bhopal

Twenty Sri Lankan High Court judges participated in a capacity-building programme at India's National Judicial Academy. The sessions included judicial decision-making, digital transformation, and ethics. This initiative is part of India-Sri Lanka bilateral cooperation, enhancing professional development for Sri Lankan professionals with 700 training opportunities annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant collaborative effort, twenty High Court judges from Sri Lanka engaged in a knowledge exchange and capacity-building programme held at the Indian National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, as reported by the Indian mission.

The intensive programme, conducted between December 15 and 19, featured nine thematic sessions that delved into various aspects of judicial functioning. Key topics covered included judicial decision-making, digital transformation in court systems, cybercrime, and the ethics of judicial leadership.

This initiative signifies an extension of India and Sri Lanka's bilateral cooperation in capacity development, bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise during his April visit to Sri Lanka. Complementing this, 300 Sri Lankan civil servants also receive training annually under agreements between the two nations' administrative institutions.

