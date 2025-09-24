Left Menu

Zelenskiy Pushes for Global Action Against Russia, Warns of AI Arms Race

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on world powers at the United Nations to help halt Russia's war in Ukraine, highlighting the dangers of an arms race fueled by military advancements in artificial intelligence and drones. He urged international cooperation and criticized Putin's expansionist ambitions.

Updated: 24-09-2025 21:48 IST
In an urgent plea at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for international intervention to stop Russia's advances in Ukraine. Addressing potential global security threats, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for stringent rules to prevent the militarization of artificial intelligence and highlighted his concerns about a developing arms race.

Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Zelenskiy warned of the risks associated with unchecked drone technology, painting a scenario where a simple drone might be equipped with a nuclear warhead. His speech followed a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed a readiness for a firmer approach with Russia.

Zelenskiy criticized international law's fragility in handling Russia's ongoing aggression, which has persisted for over three years. As Ukraine looks to enhance its military ties, it aims to relax constraints on exporting arms, offering advanced weaponry to allies as part of their strategic defense cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

