Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges Centre-State Synergy for Mission Karmayogi Expansion

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, and Minister of State in the PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh called for greater integration between the Centre and States to implement a ‘Whole of Government’ model in administration and training. He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Workshop for State Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in New Delhi on 24 September 2025.

From Rule-Based to Role-Based Governance

Dr. Singh underlined that under the patronage of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Indian civil services are undergoing a transformation from rule-based to role-based functioning through Mission Karmayogi. He noted that the iGOT Karmayogi platform has already registered 1.36 crore government employees, who are leveraging its modules to upgrade skills and stay future-ready.

He stressed the need for continuous curriculum upgradation, particularly in interpersonal and communication skills, while urging the dismantling of hierarchical barriers in governance. Initiatives such as the Rozgar Mela and Mission Karmayogi Prarambh for new recruits were cited as milestones in building a responsive and citizen-centric bureaucracy.

Empowering States and ATIs

Highlighting the role of States in capacity-building, Dr. Singh informed that MoUs have been signed with 24 States and Union Territories, making ATIs the primary hubs for capacity-building. These institutions will be equipped to prepare State-level and department-level Capacity Building Plans (CBPs), aided by emerging technologies and AI-driven tools under Mission Karmayogi 2.0.

The Minister also praised the Assistant Secretary Programme for IAS trainees, which has given young officers crucial exposure to governance early in their careers, helping them gain confidence and practical insights.

Science Administration and Viksit Bharat 2047

In his dual role as Science & Technology Minister, Dr. Singh shared that the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) is planning a week-long residential training programme for science administrators. He suggested that the Capacity Building Commission should design structured training modules for science administrators to strengthen governance in the R&D ecosystem.

He further recalled that a dedicated cell in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is working to chart benchmarks for Viksit Bharat 2047, mapping reforms over the next two decades to ensure a future-ready administrative framework.

CBC and DoPT Perspectives

Ms. Radha S. Chauhan, Chairperson, CBC, highlighted the participation of representatives from 17 States, emphasizing the use of AI-driven tools to expedite the preparation of CBPs. She noted that structured mentorship between LBSNAA and State ATIs would institutionalize reforms and ensure sustained implementation of Mission Karmayogi.

Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), underscored the role of training in capacity building. She stressed the importance of synergy between the Centre and States in assessing training needs. She also referred to the Jan Seva Programme, which promotes Seva Bhav (service-mindedness) among government employees. Further, she highlighted inclusivity through 350 courses available in 22 Indian languages on iGOT Karmayogi.

Key Participants and Workshop Goals

The workshop was attended by senior dignitaries including Shri Sriram Taranikanti, Director, LBSNAA; Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), CBC; Dr. Alka Mittal, Member (Admin), CBC; and Shri Shyama Prasad Roy, Joint Secretary, CBC.

Over the two days (24–25 September 2025), the workshop aims to:

Raise awareness about the core pillars and competency framework of Mission Karmayogi.

Share CBC’s tools, templates, and frameworks for CBP preparation.

Provide hands-on training for developing State-level and department-level CBPs.

Establish structured mentorship channels between LBSNAA and ATIs.

Foster a knowledge-sharing ecosystem across States to encourage innovation and cross-learning.

Expected Outcomes

The expected outcomes of the workshop include:

Improved readiness of States to integrate with the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

Preparation of draft Capacity Building Plans (CBPs) by ATIs.

Enhanced collaboration between Centre and States to create a seamless capacity-building ecosystem.

Building a cadre of officers with role-specific skills, empathetic governance approaches, and future-ready capabilities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh’s call for a Whole of Government approach under Mission Karmayogi signals a new phase in India’s administrative reforms. By integrating technology, inclusivity, and inter-state collaboration, the initiative seeks to build a 21st-century bureaucracy that is agile, citizen-centric, and aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.