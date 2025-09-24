Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

A gunman marked by 'ANTI-ICE' sentiment targeted the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday, killing two detainees and injuring another before committing suicide. Officials called this an act of 'targeted violence,' revealing an ideological motive behind the shooting.

The suspect fired indiscriminately at the building, striking a van in the secured entryway where the victims were located. Authorities emphasized that the investigation remains in its early stages, with the FBI treating the case as an ideologically driven attack.

This incident, amid previous instances of political violence, comes as conflicts intensify between ICE operations and activists opposing the Trump administration's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)