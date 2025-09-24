Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Arrests and Allegations in a Rs 2,500 Crore Scandal

Chhattisgarh's ACB/EOW arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, amid a massive liquor scam investigation. Allegedly part of a syndicate, Chaitanya faces serious accusations despite not being named in charge sheets. The case exposes a Rs 2,500 crore fraud during the Congress's term, involving various officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:53 IST
In a significant development, Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) has arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, alongside another suspect, amid ongoing investigations into a massive liquor scam. This arrest follows his detention by the Enforcement Directorate in July for similar charges.

The case, revolving around a Rs 2,500 crore fraud during the Congress's tenure from 2019 to 2022, highlights serious corruption charges. Despite not being mentioned in previously filed charge sheets, Chaitanya is accused of playing a pivotal role in the syndicate managing the scam, handling nearly Rs 1,000 crore in proceeds.

The investigation into the scandal continues to unravel as the ACB/EOW delves deeper into allegations of bribery, cartel formations, and illicit market control. The political ramifications are profound, with former and current officials under scrutiny, shedding light on systemic corruption within the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

