Massive Crackdown on Illegal Gravel Mining in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Karauli police have launched a significant operation against illegal mining activities, seizing nearly 2,790 tonnes of gravel, explosives, and machinery. Two individuals were arrested for transporting illicitly mined stones. The joint effort involved police, district administration, and the mining department, targeting locations across four police station areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against illegal mining, Rajasthan's Karauli police have seized almost 2,790 tonnes of gravel, explosives, and heavy machinery. The operation, spanning four police station jurisdictions, targeted unlawful activities along the Banas river banks.

Officials arrested two men in separate incidents, each caught transporting illegally mined stone. The suspects faced arrest near Kanthda Hadoti and Kanketiyapura villages.

The joint team, including police, the district administration, and the mining department, confiscated high-explosive rods, detonator wire, and heavy machinery. Further investigations are ongoing, officials confirmed.

