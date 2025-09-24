Massive Crackdown on Illegal Gravel Mining in Rajasthan

In a significant move against illegal mining, Rajasthan's Karauli police have seized almost 2,790 tonnes of gravel, explosives, and heavy machinery. The operation, spanning four police station jurisdictions, targeted unlawful activities along the Banas river banks.

Officials arrested two men in separate incidents, each caught transporting illegally mined stone. The suspects faced arrest near Kanthda Hadoti and Kanketiyapura villages.

The joint team, including police, the district administration, and the mining department, confiscated high-explosive rods, detonator wire, and heavy machinery. Further investigations are ongoing, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)