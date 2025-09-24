Wild Animal Attacks Ravage Village, Residents Demand Action

A devastating series of wild animal attacks in Babulal Purwa village has left the community in turmoil, claiming the life of a young girl on Wednesday and causing unrest among residents.

Rising fears have prompted locals to demand swift action, as these tragic incidents mark at least three child fatalities and several injuries within weeks. The identity of the attacking animal remains unknown, heightening community distress.

The forest and police departments have launched extensive operations to capture the animal, while specialized teams and technology, including thermal drones and night-vision cameras, work tirelessly to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)