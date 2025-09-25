Mystery Surrounds Rice Trade Dispute: Man Dies Under Unclear Circumstances

In a dramatic twist to a local rice trade dispute, a 66-year-old man, Ashiq Ali, from Shyam Nagar, was pronounced dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the often bustling Lisadi Gate area.

Authorities say the conflict between two parties involved in the rice trade had been intensifying due to reported financial losses. Tensions escalated into a heated confrontation, ultimately leading to the tragic demise of Ali.

In a baffling turn, however, the post-mortem did not reveal injury marks, prompting police to collect viscera samples for chemical testing. While family members allege assault, investigators are awaiting the results before taking further legal action.

