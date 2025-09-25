Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Rice Trade Dispute: Man Dies Under Unclear Circumstances

A 66-year-old man, Ashiq Ali, died following a dispute over rice trade in Lisadi Gate. Initial investigations indicate financial disagreements might have led to the incident. Allegations suggest assault, but no injury marks were found during the post-mortem. Viscera samples await chemical analysis for further insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:28 IST
Mystery Surrounds Rice Trade Dispute: Man Dies Under Unclear Circumstances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist to a local rice trade dispute, a 66-year-old man, Ashiq Ali, from Shyam Nagar, was pronounced dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the often bustling Lisadi Gate area.

Authorities say the conflict between two parties involved in the rice trade had been intensifying due to reported financial losses. Tensions escalated into a heated confrontation, ultimately leading to the tragic demise of Ali.

In a baffling turn, however, the post-mortem did not reveal injury marks, prompting police to collect viscera samples for chemical testing. While family members allege assault, investigators are awaiting the results before taking further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
2
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
3
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025