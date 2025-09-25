Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

A federal judge in Providence, Rhode Island, has declared that the Trump administration's initiative to tie state compliance with immigration enforcement to the receipt of emergency and disaster aid is unconstitutional. The decision aims to protect states' autonomy in managing their affairs without federal overreach.

U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with 20 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia, which collectively filed a lawsuit in May to contest the conditions set by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security related to grant allocations. This highlights a significant pushback against what the plaintiffs viewed as coercive policies.

The ruling underscores the ongoing tension between federal and state governments over immigration policy, a contentious issue that has seen various legal battles. It is considered a victory for those advocating for state rights and against federal overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)