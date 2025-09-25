Left Menu

Rooftop Assault Rocks Dallas ICE Facility

In Dallas, a shooter identified as Joshua Jahn attacked a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, killing one detainee and injuring two others before committing suicide. The act, marked as 'ANTI-ICE,' underscores heightened violence against ICE. The FBI is treating it as targeted violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:03 IST
A shooter, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, launched a chilling attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas on Wednesday. Armed with a rifle, Jahn fired from a nearby rooftop, killing one detainee and injuring two others before taking his own life. The FBI has classified the incident as 'an act of targeted violence'.

The shooting has reignited concerns over violence directed at ICE facilities. A bullet recovered from the scene, inscribed with 'ANTI-ICE', suggests a disturbing motive. Authorities did not release details on the victims or the motivation behind the attack, while a federal investigation continues.

In the wake of the attack, officials and community leaders call for an end to rhetoric that demonizes law enforcement. Homeland Security has taken note of increasing threats against ICE, as recent events have intensified fears over safety at immigration facilities.

