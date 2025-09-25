U.S.-China Staff-Level Talks: A Narrow Focus

On Thursday, officials from the United States and China will convene at the U.S. Treasury for staff-level technical talks aimed at addressing trade and economic issues. A source familiar with the discussions confirmed that these talks will not cover the recent deal regarding the transfer of TikTok's U.S. operations to American control.

The discussions are also set to exclude the upcoming round of high-level trade talks scheduled between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. These talks are significant as they occur just before the November 10 deadline, which marks the expiration of the existing tariff-reducing trade agreement between the two nations.

Instead, Thursday's talks will focus on the technical details of trade issues already covered in prior discussions, according to an anonymous source not authorized to publicly comment on the matter. The limited scope underscores the complexity and ongoing nature of U.S.-China trade relations.