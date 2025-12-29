Bond Market Battles: Trump's Strained Tariff Truce and Investor Caution

Since President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs disrupted the U.S. bond market in April, his administration has strategically adjusted policies and messaging to avert further market unrest. Despite these efforts, some investors claim the detente is tenuous.

On November 5, the tension resurfaced as the Treasury considered selling more long-term debt while the Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump's broad trade tariffs. This caused 10-year bond yields to spike significantly, alarming investors already concerned about the large U.S. federal deficit and possible pressure on long-dated bond yields.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasizes keeping yields low, despite challenges such as tariffs and potential inflation. Analysts and executives indicate the ongoing vigilance of bond markets, which continue to influence government actions and potentially create political issues if fiscal strains persist.