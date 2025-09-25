Left Menu

Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

Kenya's President William Ruto aims to sign a trade deal with the U.S. by year-end while advocating for a five-year extension of the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA). Discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will focus on renewing AGOA, crucial for Kenya's access to U.S. markets.

Kenya's President, William Ruto, announced intentions to finalize a trade deal with the United States by the end of the year. He plans to emphasize the importance of extending the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) during discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the United Nations General Assembly.

The 25-year-old AGOA, offering duty-free access to the U.S. market for qualifying African nations, faces expiration this month. Ruto advocates for a minimum five-year extension, highlighting AGOA's critical role in addressing trade deficits between Africa and the U.S. despite previous unsuccessful bipartisan efforts to extend it.

Ruto noted significant progress in bilateral trade discussions with the U.S., optimistic about an imminent deal. Meanwhile, tensions in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo remain unresolved, with suggestions for international collaboration involving the U.S. and regional organizations. Additionally, Ruto criticized global inaction in supporting Haiti against armed gangs.

