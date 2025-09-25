Left Menu

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to New York: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung made a notable visit to New York during the United Nations General Assembly week. His presence marked a significant move in Taiwan's ongoing efforts to gain international recognition, amid opposition from China. Lin met with diplomatic allies and attended a notable reception hosted by key figures in U.S. foreign strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 05:29 IST
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to New York: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Lin Chia-lung

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, embarked on a historic visit to New York this week to engage with diplomatic partners during the United Nations General Assembly. This marks a rare appearance, as Taiwan is typically barred from formal UN events due to China's influence.

During his visit, Lin attended a reception organized by American Global Strategies, a consultancy founded by top former U.S. security officials. The event was notable for showcasing Taiwan's continued push for international acknowledgment, despite China's claims over the island.

Photographs from the visit highlight discussions with influential figures such as Palau President Surangel Whipps and U.S. officials. The trip underscores Taiwan's diplomatic strategy to enhance its global presence, amidst geopolitical tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tylenol Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Medical Advisory Sparks Debate

Tylenol Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Medical Advisory Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

 Global
3
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
4
Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025