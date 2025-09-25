Taiwan’s Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to New York: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, embarked on a historic visit to New York this week to engage with diplomatic partners during the United Nations General Assembly. This marks a rare appearance, as Taiwan is typically barred from formal UN events due to China's influence.

During his visit, Lin attended a reception organized by American Global Strategies, a consultancy founded by top former U.S. security officials. The event was notable for showcasing Taiwan's continued push for international acknowledgment, despite China's claims over the island.

Photographs from the visit highlight discussions with influential figures such as Palau President Surangel Whipps and U.S. officials. The trip underscores Taiwan's diplomatic strategy to enhance its global presence, amidst geopolitical tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)