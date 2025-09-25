Left Menu

Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

Kenya's President William Ruto aims to sign a trade deal with the U.S. by year-end and urges Washington to extend the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) for five more years. A new agreement could provide Kenya with better access to U.S. markets for its products, while conflicts in DRC and Haiti remain pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 06:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenyan President William Ruto announced plans to finalize a trade agreement with the United States by the end of the year, alongside advocating for an extension of the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA). Ruto's discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the UN General Assembly centered on AGOA, a pivotal act that facilitates duty-free access for African nations to the U.S. market.

Ruto stressed the importance of AGOA, emphasizing the potential it holds for bolstering trade relations between Africa and the United States amid existing trade challenges. Despite efforts, congressional action on extending AGOA has stalled, and Trump's return to office complicates the renewal prospects due to his tariff-based trade policies.

Progress on a bilateral trade deal is underway, aiming to enhance Kenyan exports of agricultural products like tea, coffee, and avocados, as well as textiles and apparel. Meanwhile, Kenya faces challenges with ongoing conflicts in the DRC and Haiti, where Ruto highlighted the need for greater international support in addressing armed conflicts and humanitarian issues.

