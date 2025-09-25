Vietnam-North Korea Diplomatic Dance: To Lam's Historic Visit

Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam is poised to make a landmark trip to North Korea next month, as reported by two Vietnamese officials. This visit would be the first for a Vietnamese leader in almost two decades to the reclusive nation, highlighting longstanding political friendships amidst the absence of trade relations.

Despite preparations, there has been no official confirmation from either government. Both the Vietnamese ministry of foreign affairs and the North Korean embassy in Hanoi have refrained from commenting. However, it is expected that Lam will meet North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, continuing dialogue between the two Communist states.

Previous high-level visits between the nations were noted, with the last by a Vietnamese leader in 2007. This trip marks a significant event, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. It also follows Lam's August visit to South Korea, a country at odds with Pyongyang, emphasizing the dynamic regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)