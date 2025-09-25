Nation Unites for Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Clean India Mission

In a spirited appeal to the public, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil labeled the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign as a 'sacred resolve' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging citizens to engage fully in the initiative.

Joining forces in a clean-up event at Kalindi Kunj, Paatil and Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V Somanna, led volunteers by participating in the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, Shramdaan' activity organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, pledging commitment to perpetuating cleanliness.

The nationwide campaign, observed annually leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, focuses on mass mobilisation and communal ownership, highlighting the collective effort required for a clean and healthy India.

(With inputs from agencies.)