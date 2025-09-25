Left Menu

Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted

A Parisian court adjudicated former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty on some charges connected to the illicit financing of his 2007 campaign, citing funds from Libyan leader Gadhafi. Details of the ruling are still unfolding, and Sarkozy's sentencing will follow. An appeal could delay potential sentencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:23 IST
Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted
trial
  • Country:
  • France

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on several charges related to his 2007 presidential campaign financing on Thursday, following allegations of receiving illegal funds from the then-Libyan government led by Moammar Gadhafi.

The verdict from the Paris court has yet to be fully detailed, and the immediate sentencing of the 70-year-old Sarkozy has been deferred. This phase of the proceedings is expected later the same day.

Legal avenues remain open for Sarkozy, as he retains the right to appeal the court's decision. Such action would pause any sentencing until further judicial review occurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Pushes for Sustainable Farming with Crop Residue Management Machines

Punjab Pushes for Sustainable Farming with Crop Residue Management Machines

 India
2
Derailment in Nalpur: Inside the Old Equipment That Led to the Secunderabad-Shalimar Train Drama

Derailment in Nalpur: Inside the Old Equipment That Led to the Secunderabad-...

 India
3
Aid Flotilla Tensions: Italy and Spain's Unprecedented Military Move

Aid Flotilla Tensions: Italy and Spain's Unprecedented Military Move

 Global
4
Ultimate Clash: Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats in AFL Grand Final

Ultimate Clash: Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats in AFL Grand Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025