Sarkozy's Guilt: Charged But Not Fully Convicted

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on several charges related to his 2007 presidential campaign financing on Thursday, following allegations of receiving illegal funds from the then-Libyan government led by Moammar Gadhafi.

The verdict from the Paris court has yet to be fully detailed, and the immediate sentencing of the 70-year-old Sarkozy has been deferred. This phase of the proceedings is expected later the same day.

Legal avenues remain open for Sarkozy, as he retains the right to appeal the court's decision. Such action would pause any sentencing until further judicial review occurs.

