Left Menu

EU Plan to Unlock Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Gains German Support

The German government has shown willingness towards the EU's plan to distribute frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, with a scheme potentially involving up to 200 billion euros. This strategy intends to aid Ukraine amidst doubts over U.S. backing as EU leaders prepare to meet in Copenhagen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:11 IST
EU Plan to Unlock Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Gains German Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the German government has expressed open-mindedness towards a European Union initiative to channel frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. This plan, expected to be a focal point of an informal EU summit in Copenhagen, could deliver close to 200 billion euros for assistance.

According to sources, the EU strategy involves transferring Russian funds held in a Belgian depository and substituting them with EU-backed bonds. This initiative was prompted by uncertainties surrounding the U.S.'s ongoing support for Ukraine, particularly under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Germany, previously cautious about legally contentious asset seizures, appears to be reconsidering its position. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil hinted at this shift during recent statements, as the EU seeks greater financial contributions from Europe for Ukraine's defense needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global Woos NRIs: Engages in Insightful Investor Programs in USA

Signature Global Woos NRIs: Engages in Insightful Investor Programs in USA

 India
2
Irfan Solanki Granted Bail by Allahabad High Court

Irfan Solanki Granted Bail by Allahabad High Court

 India
3
R Ashwin's Groundbreaking Move to the Big Bash League

R Ashwin's Groundbreaking Move to the Big Bash League

 Australia
4
Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025