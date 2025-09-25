Delhi Police Crackdown: 25 Bangladeshi Immigrants Apprehended

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a group of 25 Bangladeshi immigrants without legal documentation, an official announced. The detainees, caught following intelligence reports, include minors and women, all of whom lived in India for eight years without proper travel or residential papers.

The operation began with the interception of two Bangladeshi nationals in Delhi, identified as Hasan Sheikh and Abdul Sheikh from Satkhira, Bangladesh. Their interrogation unveiled that more relatives and associates resided in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat. Subsequently, a police raid led to the capture of 23 additional individuals in the area.

Those apprehended were found working as ragpickers, farm laborers, and in casual occupations. They are currently detained at the MCD Community Temporary Detention Centre in Sarai Kale Khan pending further legal procedures. So far, 235 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported from southeast Delhi this year, police reported.