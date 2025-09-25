Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: 25 Bangladeshi Immigrants Apprehended

Delhi Police, following intelligence inputs, detained 25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including minors and women, residing in India without documentation for eight years. Most worked in casual jobs. Two were initially caught in Delhi leading to a raid in Uttar Pradesh, uncovering more immigrants, all now awaiting deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:12 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: 25 Bangladeshi Immigrants Apprehended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a group of 25 Bangladeshi immigrants without legal documentation, an official announced. The detainees, caught following intelligence reports, include minors and women, all of whom lived in India for eight years without proper travel or residential papers.

The operation began with the interception of two Bangladeshi nationals in Delhi, identified as Hasan Sheikh and Abdul Sheikh from Satkhira, Bangladesh. Their interrogation unveiled that more relatives and associates resided in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat. Subsequently, a police raid led to the capture of 23 additional individuals in the area.

Those apprehended were found working as ragpickers, farm laborers, and in casual occupations. They are currently detained at the MCD Community Temporary Detention Centre in Sarai Kale Khan pending further legal procedures. So far, 235 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported from southeast Delhi this year, police reported.

TRENDING

1
Signature Global Woos NRIs: Engages in Insightful Investor Programs in USA

Signature Global Woos NRIs: Engages in Insightful Investor Programs in USA

 India
2
Irfan Solanki Granted Bail by Allahabad High Court

Irfan Solanki Granted Bail by Allahabad High Court

 India
3
R Ashwin's Groundbreaking Move to the Big Bash League

R Ashwin's Groundbreaking Move to the Big Bash League

 Australia
4
Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025