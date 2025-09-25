Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court reinforced the rights of the elderly under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. It set aside a Bombay High Court order that quashed a directive for a son to vacate properties owned by his 80-year-old father, emphasizing liberal interpretation of the Act's provisions to support senior citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:11 IST
An 80-year-old man has been granted relief by the Supreme Court against his son, who refused him residence in his own properties. Setting aside the Bombay High Court's previous decision, the apex court upheld the eviction directive under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

This decision underscores the court's commitment to the protection of elderly citizens, reiterating that the maintenance tribunal has the authority to enforce eviction if a child fails to fulfill their obligations. The top court criticized the High Court's misinterpretation of the Act, recognizing the elder man's rights despite his son's financial stability.

The ruling mandates that while the son has until November 2025 to vacate, failure to comply allows immediate execution of the order. The case highlights the interpretation of welfare laws to serve their purpose effectively.

