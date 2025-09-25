Eskom Dismisses Claims of Safety Risks at Koeberg, Reaffirms Strict Standards

Eskom has firmly rejected suggestions that it is “flying blind” in the operation of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, insisting that the facility remains one of the most closely monitored and well-maintained nuclear sites on the African continent.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the power utility described the recent commentary as “inaccurate and misleading,” saying such claims undermine the rigorous engineering, regulatory, and safety processes that govern nuclear operations in South Africa.

Operating Under Strict Oversight

Eskom stressed that all safety-critical systems at Koeberg are fully functional, continuously monitored, and regularly upgraded. The plant is operated under the direct oversight of the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) and adheres to international nuclear safety conventions.

“Assertions that safety tests have been skipped or that Eskom is operating ‘blind’ are simply not true,” the utility said. “Koeberg is operated with a strict ‘safety first’ mindset, and every system is subject to ongoing assessment and verification.”

Containment Structures Declared Sound

A key focus of recent scrutiny has been Koeberg’s containment buildings—the iconic domes designed to contain any potential release of radiation in the unlikely event of an incident. Eskom confirmed that these structures have undergone multiple rounds of independent and comprehensive testing, including:

Concrete core sampling and mechanical testing carried out by reputable, independent laboratories in accordance with international standards.

An Integrated Leak Rate Test (ILRT) recently conducted on Unit 1, which validated the structural integrity of the containment dome and confirmed that the data used in monitoring is accurate.

Continuous monitoring through strain gauges, crack detectors, and other advanced instrumentation that allows engineers to detect anomalies early and implement preventative maintenance.

According to Eskom, all tests confirm that both containment structures are fit for continued safe operation for at least another 20 years.

Proactive Upgrades for Enhanced Safety

In recent years, Eskom has embarked on an extensive programme of safety upgrades at Koeberg. During the 2023 and 2024 maintenance cycles, the utility fully refurbished the containment monitoring systems. In 2025, new Vibrating Wire Strain Gauges (VWSGs) and optical fibre sensors were installed to increase precision, redundancy, and reliability in monitoring structural behaviour.

“These upgrades are part of a proactive approach to enhance safety, not a response to immediate risks,” Eskom explained.

The Role of the ILRT

The Integrated Leak Rate Test is regarded internationally as a cornerstone of nuclear safety. It subjects the containment structure to accident-level pressure conditions to ensure that it is leak-tight and capable of preventing the release of radioactive material.

The ILRT for Unit 1 was successfully completed during Outage 127 in 2025, while the ILRT for Unit 2 is scheduled for Outage 227, in keeping with the 10-year testing cycle required by international practice.

Eskom clarified that this cycle is consistent with standards at nuclear power plants in France and falls within methodologies approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which even allows for 15-year intervals under certain conditions.

“There is no performance-based evidence that would require Eskom to shorten its ILRT interval to five years,” the utility stated.

Public Assurance

Eskom reiterated its commitment to transparency, compliance, and continued investment in Koeberg’s infrastructure, workforce, and safety systems.

“Koeberg remains safe, secure, and compliant with all national and international nuclear safety requirements,” the statement concluded. “Both Unit 1 and Unit 2 are fully capable of performing their design functions, and Eskom will continue to ensure that Koeberg remains a reliable and critical source of energy for South Africa.”