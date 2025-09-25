Left Menu

Shelter Home Skirmish Turns Fatal in Tilhar

A 45-year-old man, Surendra Singh, was beaten to death in a shelter home. CCTV footage reveals a brawl with two men, where Singh was attacked. One suspect is detained, with the other at large. The ongoing investigation seeks justice for Singh, who succumbed to his injuries.

Updated: 25-09-2025 17:44 IST
A tragic altercation at a municipal shelter home in Tilhar resulted in the death of 45-year-old Surendra Singh, police reported on Thursday. An ongoing investigation follows his fatal beating by two men, identified as Prem Pal and another individual who remains unidentified.

The incident unraveled on Wednesday night, as CCTV footage exposed Singh initially engaging in an altercation with the suspects before being overpowered. Singh was critically injured after the suspects retrieved the stick from him and proceeded to assault him. The suspects subsequently fled.

Upon detection from the footage, Pal has been taken into custody and is currently under interrogation. Efforts continue to apprehend the second suspect as authorities move forward with the investigation. Singh's body has been sent for a post-mortem, and his family has been notified, officials stated.

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

