Shelter Home Skirmish Turns Fatal in Tilhar

A tragic altercation at a municipal shelter home in Tilhar resulted in the death of 45-year-old Surendra Singh, police reported on Thursday. An ongoing investigation follows his fatal beating by two men, identified as Prem Pal and another individual who remains unidentified.

The incident unraveled on Wednesday night, as CCTV footage exposed Singh initially engaging in an altercation with the suspects before being overpowered. Singh was critically injured after the suspects retrieved the stick from him and proceeded to assault him. The suspects subsequently fled.

Upon detection from the footage, Pal has been taken into custody and is currently under interrogation. Efforts continue to apprehend the second suspect as authorities move forward with the investigation. Singh's body has been sent for a post-mortem, and his family has been notified, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)