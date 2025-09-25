Drones Over Danish Skies: Unfounded Fears or Genuine Threat?

Denmark experienced a series of alarming drone incursions this week, briefly closing two major airports and affecting military installations. The Danish defense minister labeled these incursions as 'hybrid attacks,' yet authorities remain uncertain about the perpetrators.

In response to the overnight incidents that marked the second such occurrence within a span of two days, Danish officials suspect a broader pattern of disruption possibly involving Russia. Despite these suspicions, Russia's embassy dismissed any allegations as 'absurd.'

The situation has underscored gaps in Denmark's drone defense preparedness, compelling discussions at the highest levels, including between the Danish Prime Minister and NATO's Secretary General. As tensions persist, Denmark continues to weigh its response while preparing to host crucial EU gatherings.

