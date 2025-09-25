Left Menu

Seychelles Elections: Balancing Environmental Concerns and Drug Crisis in the Indian Ocean Haven

Seychelles' elections commence amidst environmental and drug crises, challenging President Ramkalawan and rival Patrick Herminie's leadership. Early voting has begun, with environmental controversies and drug addiction rates at the forefront, as candidates promise economic recovery and sustainability. Critics question candidates' abilities to address these pressing issues effectively.

Early voting kicked off across Seychelles on Thursday, with the drug crisis and environmental challenges weighing heavily on voters' minds as they select their new president and parliament.

President Wavel Ramkalawan, who made history by defeating the long-ruling party in 2020, is vying for re-election, campaigning on economic recovery, social development, and sustainability.

His primary opponent, Patrick Herminie, a veteran lawmaker, faces criticism over his tenure in drug prevention, and both candidates tackle increasing environmental concerns amid controversies like the Assomption Island lease.

