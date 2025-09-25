DoT and FIU-IND Sign MoU to Combat Telecom Fraud and Cyber-Crime in India

In a landmark move to strengthen India’s cyber defence and financial security, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 25 September 2025 to enhance intelligence sharing, coordination, and proactive prevention of telecom-related financial fraud.

The agreement, signed by Shri Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director General, Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU), DoT, and Shri Amit Mohan Govil, Director, FIU-IND, was concluded in the presence of Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), and Shri Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary (Revenue). The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of inter-agency cooperation, where telecom data and financial intelligence will be jointly leveraged to protect citizens from sophisticated cyber and financial crimes.

Building Synergies Across Departments

Addressing the event, Dr. Neeraj Mittal highlighted the need for technology-driven collaboration that goes beyond departmental silos. He emphasized that while technology adoption has helped departments meet individual goals, the real impact lies in creating cross-sector synergies. He also proposed establishing a joint working group to track shell companies and conduct in-depth collaborative analysis.

Shri Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary (Revenue), described the MoU as an exemplary model of partnership, noting that the use of advanced technology would deliver accuracy, timeliness, and efficiency in detecting and preventing fraud.

Key Features of the MoU

The DoT–FIU-IND partnership introduces several cutting-edge mechanisms for information sharing and fraud detection:

Real-Time Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI): Mobile numbers will now be classified as medium, high, or very high risk based on links to financial frauds. Banks and financial institutions can use these risk tags during digital transactions.

Mobile Number Revocation List (MNRL): DoT will automatically share data on disconnected numbers, including the reason and date of revocation, with FIU-IND.

Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs): FIU-IND will share mobile numbers linked to fraudulent accounts and money mule activities with DoT for deeper telecom intelligence analysis.

Secure Technology Platforms: Information sharing will be facilitated via DoT’s Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) and FIU-IND’s Finnex 2.0 portal, ensuring seamless, encrypted, and real-time exchange.

Strengthening India’s Cybersecurity Ecosystem

The collaboration comes at a critical time when digital payments in India have surged to record highs. While this has revolutionized commerce and financial inclusion, it has also created new avenues for fraudsters. The joint initiative is expected to:

Prevent financial crimes proactively by mapping fraudulent mobile numbers and disrupting their use before they can cause damage.

Protect digital transactions by enabling financial institutions to screen high-risk mobile numbers at the point of payment.

Shift from reactive to proactive action, moving beyond post-fraud detection to early identification through predictive analytics.

The Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) is particularly significant, as it integrates data from multiple sources, including DoT’s Sanchar Saathi (Chakshu platform), banks, law enforcement agencies, and telecom service providers. This holistic analysis provides early warning signals for fraud-prone mobile numbers.

Proven Impact of DoT’s Platforms

The MoU builds upon DoT’s successful Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), which already has more than 700 active users across central and state agencies, SEBI, NPCI, FIU-IND, and nearly 650 banks and financial institutions.

India’s fraud-prevention ecosystem has already achieved measurable results:

Over 2.84 crore fraudulent mobile connections disconnected under the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

Banks and financial institutions have used FRI data to block or decline 48 lakh suspicious transactions, saving an estimated ₹140 crore from potential fraud losses.

The Road Ahead

The MoU will formalize Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for data sharing, feedback mechanisms, and issuance of red flag indicators to financial institutions. This will further refine national-level fraud detection analytics and strengthen financial risk management systems.

Both agencies have committed to continuous consultation and regular updates to ensure that the framework adapts to evolving cyber threats. With India’s digital economy projected to grow rapidly, this partnership is expected to play a pivotal role in safeguarding public trust in digital transactions and telecom services.

The DoT–FIU-IND partnership is a milestone in India’s battle against cyber-enabled financial fraud. By bringing together telecom intelligence and financial analytics, the initiative enhances India’s capacity to detect, disrupt, and deter fraudulent activities in real time. It represents a significant step toward building a secure digital ecosystem, where citizens can engage confidently in online financial transactions.