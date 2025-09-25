Left Menu

U.S. News Digest: Trade Talks, H-1B Visa Controversy, and Autism Concerns

Recent U.S. news highlights key economic discussions and social issues. U.S. and Chinese officials plan trade talks as U.S. lawmakers probe major firms on H-1B visa use amidst layoffs. Autism rates rise, prompting research funding, and the Trump administration's comments on Tylenol spark controversy among health professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:35 IST
U.S. and Chinese officials are set to engage in technical trade discussions at the Treasury, though upcoming high-level talks are not on the agenda, aiming to address ongoing economic uncertainties. A source disclosed that these meetings will not revisit TikTok's ownership deal or tariff agreements expiring soon.

In a separate development, U.S. lawmakers are questioning companies like Apple and Amazon over their H-1B visa practices amid growing layoffs. The Wall Street Journal reported concerns on potential fees for H-1B visas and suggested forthcoming reforms may prioritize higher-paid and skilled workers.

Concurrently, autism rates have seen a disturbing increase, escalating research funding and public concern. The National Institutes of Health has announced research grants exceeding $50 million to explore autism's causes and treatment effectiveness as diagnoses hit record numbers.

