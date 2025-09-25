U.S. News Digest: Trade Talks, H-1B Visa Controversy, and Autism Concerns
Recent U.S. news highlights key economic discussions and social issues. U.S. and Chinese officials plan trade talks as U.S. lawmakers probe major firms on H-1B visa use amidst layoffs. Autism rates rise, prompting research funding, and the Trump administration's comments on Tylenol spark controversy among health professionals.
U.S. and Chinese officials are set to engage in technical trade discussions at the Treasury, though upcoming high-level talks are not on the agenda, aiming to address ongoing economic uncertainties. A source disclosed that these meetings will not revisit TikTok's ownership deal or tariff agreements expiring soon.
In a separate development, U.S. lawmakers are questioning companies like Apple and Amazon over their H-1B visa practices amid growing layoffs. The Wall Street Journal reported concerns on potential fees for H-1B visas and suggested forthcoming reforms may prioritize higher-paid and skilled workers.
Concurrently, autism rates have seen a disturbing increase, escalating research funding and public concern. The National Institutes of Health has announced research grants exceeding $50 million to explore autism's causes and treatment effectiveness as diagnoses hit record numbers.
