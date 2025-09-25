Left Menu

Judicial Quota Debate: Supreme Court’s Crucial Verdict on District Judge Appointments Nears

The Supreme Court is set to decide if judicial officers with prior advocacy experience can apply for district judge posts reserved for bar members. A five-judge bench has heard extensive arguments, interpreting Article 233, which addresses judicial appointments. The debate focuses on eligibility criteria and potential constitutional implications.

The Supreme Court reserved its judgment on a crucial constitutional issue concerning whether judicial officers with over seven years of advocacy experience can be appointed as district judges in bar-reserved vacancies. This decision follows intense discussions over three days, engaging arguments from numerous senior lawyers.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, is dissecting Article 233 of the Constitution. This article defines the parameters for appointing district judges, specifically considering whether prior experience as an advocate qualifies a judicial officer for such appointments.

Central to the debate is if the eligibility for district judge positions should be assessed at the application or appointment stage or both. The interpretation could have far-reaching implications for judicial recruitment, potentially setting a precedent across the nation.

