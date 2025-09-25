Left Menu

Sarkozy's Legal Woes: A Chronicle of Convictions

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in jail for criminal conspiracy related to campaign financing from Libya. This marks his third conviction for fraud. Sarkozy was also implicated in cases involving wiretapping and illegal campaign financing in the Bygmalion Affair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:41 IST
In a significant legal setback, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday for criminal conspiracy, linked to efforts to secure millions of euros in campaign financing from Libya under Muammar Gaddafi's rule.

Sarkozy, previously convicted twice for fraud-related charges, remains an influential figure among French conservatives. Despite pleading innocence, this recent conviction, involving the so-called Wiretapping Affair and Bygmalion Affair, highlights a pattern of legal entanglements that has shadowed his political career.

The Libyan Campaign Cash case alleged that Gaddafi financed Sarkozy's 2007 campaign. Sarkozy's subsequent legal challenges include a court ruling mandating electronic surveillance for corruption charges and an investigation into his actions in Russia post-presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

