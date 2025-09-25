China Launches Probe into Mexico's Trade Barriers

China's commerce ministry has launched an investigation into Mexico's trade barriers, highlighting increased tariffs on Chinese products such as automobiles, textiles, and toys. The probe aims to scrutinize recent restrictive measures affecting trade and investment.

The ministry plans to conclude the investigation within six months. However, officials have stated that the timeframe may be extended should additional analyses be required.

This move is seen as a response to Mexico's continued trade limitations, impacting Sino-Mexican relations and global trade dynamics.