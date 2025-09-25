Madhya Pradesh Renames Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar in Honor of Deendayal Upadhyaya
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the renaming of Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar. The announcement was made during a food security event honoring Deendayal Upadhyaya's anniversary. Initiatives discussed included village prosperity, farmer support, and women's welfare schemes under the 'Ladli Behna' program.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that Jaisinagar in Sagar district will be renamed Jaishiv Nagar, as part of celebrations for the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, founder of Jansangh.
During the event, Yadav emphasized Mahatma Gandhi's influence on the Swadeshi movement, linking it to India's rural development. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth in the country.
The Chief Minister also introduced measures including city-wide gas connections, soybean pricing support for farmers, and an increase in financial aid for women under the 'Ladli Behna' program, showcasing a commitment to both rural and urban development.
(With inputs from agencies.)