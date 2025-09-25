Madhya Pradesh Renames Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar in Honor of Deendayal Upadhyaya

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that Jaisinagar in Sagar district will be renamed Jaishiv Nagar, as part of celebrations for the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, founder of Jansangh.

During the event, Yadav emphasized Mahatma Gandhi's influence on the Swadeshi movement, linking it to India's rural development. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth in the country.

The Chief Minister also introduced measures including city-wide gas connections, soybean pricing support for farmers, and an increase in financial aid for women under the 'Ladli Behna' program, showcasing a commitment to both rural and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)