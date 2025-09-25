Left Menu

Reviving the Tradition: Day-to-Day Trials for Speedier Justice

The Supreme Court calls for a return to day-to-day trials to ensure speedy justice, as outlined in Article 21 of the Constitution. The court emphasized that delays caused by non-continuous trials are detrimental, urging high courts to address this issue for the benefit of district judiciaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:27 IST
Reviving the Tradition: Day-to-Day Trials for Speedier Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has urged a return to the once-standard practice of conducting trials on a day-to-day basis, particularly in high-stakes or sensitive cases. Highlighting the fundamental right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution, the court emphasized the need for efficiency in the judicial process.

Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan observed that non-continuous trials contribute significantly to delays, with evidence often heard sporadically, dragging cases over months or years. The bench stressed the necessity for high courts to assemble committees to scrutinize the issue seriously, benefiting district judiciaries.

In a decisive move, the court criticized the current judicial trend of granting adjournments on negligible grounds and insisted on uninterrupted witness examination. The court aims for trial proceedings to be completed timely and expects the judiciary to implement stricter guidelines to address these systemic delays effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

 United Arab Emirates
3
FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

 India
4
Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025