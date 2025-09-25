Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's SECMOL Under Scrutiny: FCRA Licence Cancelled

The Union Home Ministry has revoked the FCRA licence of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, citing financial irregularities. The decision follows accusations related to fund transfers deemed against national interest, amid ongoing protests and unrest in Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has revoked the FCRA licence for the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, effective immediately due to alleged financial irregularities.

The action comes amid escalating tensions in Ladakh, where clashes following protests for statehood allegedly linked to Wangchuk resulted in casualties. SECMOL, accused of mishandling funds received from abroad, including a controversial donation from Sweden, faces intense scrutiny as its accounts reportedly violate sections of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Wangchuk has claimed the government is fabricating a case against him, suggesting potential arrest under the Public Safety Act. This development raises concerns over his activism for statehood and constitutional safeguards in Ladakh, intensifying the region's political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

