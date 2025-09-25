Sonam Wangchuk's SECMOL Under Scrutiny: FCRA Licence Cancelled

The Union Home Ministry has revoked the FCRA licence for the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, effective immediately due to alleged financial irregularities.

The action comes amid escalating tensions in Ladakh, where clashes following protests for statehood allegedly linked to Wangchuk resulted in casualties. SECMOL, accused of mishandling funds received from abroad, including a controversial donation from Sweden, faces intense scrutiny as its accounts reportedly violate sections of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Wangchuk has claimed the government is fabricating a case against him, suggesting potential arrest under the Public Safety Act. This development raises concerns over his activism for statehood and constitutional safeguards in Ladakh, intensifying the region's political climate.

