Media Outcry: Demanding Justice for Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike

Two major news agencies, Reuters and The Associated Press, are demanding an explanation from Israel regarding a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed five journalists. They call for accountability and measures to prevent future incidents, expressing outrage over the lack of response from Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reuters and The Associated Press are pressing Israel for an explanation following a Gaza hospital strike that killed five journalists. The news agencies, led by editors Alessandra Galloni and Julie Pace, want a detailed account from Israeli authorities and measures to protect press freedom.

The strike, which also took 17 other lives, targeted Nasser Hospital—a crucial news source under international protection. Journalists Mariam Dagga and Hussam al-Masri were among the fatalities. Israel has not responded to a joint letter from the agencies, despite claiming to investigate the incident.

The broader conflict has been perilous for reporters, with nearly 200 journalists killed since the conflict began. The attack occurred before Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the UN, raising further questions about the actions taken by Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

