Media Outcry: Demanding Justice for Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike

Reuters and The Associated Press are pressing Israel for an explanation following a Gaza hospital strike that killed five journalists. The news agencies, led by editors Alessandra Galloni and Julie Pace, want a detailed account from Israeli authorities and measures to protect press freedom.

The strike, which also took 17 other lives, targeted Nasser Hospital—a crucial news source under international protection. Journalists Mariam Dagga and Hussam al-Masri were among the fatalities. Israel has not responded to a joint letter from the agencies, despite claiming to investigate the incident.

The broader conflict has been perilous for reporters, with nearly 200 journalists killed since the conflict began. The attack occurred before Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the UN, raising further questions about the actions taken by Israeli forces.

