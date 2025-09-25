Left Menu

Sniffer Dog Tony Saves the Day for Missing Boy Found Sleeping at Home

A four-hour search for missing 10-year-old Lakshya Pratap Singh in Gorakhpur concluded with police finding him asleep at home. Suspected of abduction, the search involved police, grandparents, and a sniffer dog named Tony, whose sharp instincts saved significant time, locating the boy in a locked room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:06 IST
Sniffer Dog Tony Saves the Day for Missing Boy Found Sleeping at Home
  • Country:
  • India

A tense search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Gorakhpur reached an unexpected conclusion when authorities, assisted by a keen-nosed sniffer dog, discovered him napping in his own home. Lakshya Pratap Singh had been out playing before concerns about his whereabouts escalated to fears of abduction.

Family members, specifically his grandfather Sadanand Singh, reported the situation to the Chiluatal police upon noticing Lakshya's extended absence on Wednesday. Quick action by the police involved disseminating the child's photo and coordinating searches at transport hubs in the area.

Under the command of SP Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, a Doberman named Tony was employed to trace the boy. Tony promptly detected Lakshya upstairs in a locked room, where he admitted hiding to avoid doing incomplete homework. SP Srivastava praised the dog squad's swift intervention, which ensured Lakshya's safe reunion with his worried family.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare: Cricket Row Escalates Amid Political Jabs and Provocative Gestures

Tensions Flare: Cricket Row Escalates Amid Political Jabs and Provocative Ge...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

 India
3
Ukraine Soars in Drone Industry: Zelenskiy Eyes Global Tech Partnerships

Ukraine Soars in Drone Industry: Zelenskiy Eyes Global Tech Partnerships

 Global
4
Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025