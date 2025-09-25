Sniffer Dog Tony Saves the Day for Missing Boy Found Sleeping at Home

A tense search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Gorakhpur reached an unexpected conclusion when authorities, assisted by a keen-nosed sniffer dog, discovered him napping in his own home. Lakshya Pratap Singh had been out playing before concerns about his whereabouts escalated to fears of abduction.

Family members, specifically his grandfather Sadanand Singh, reported the situation to the Chiluatal police upon noticing Lakshya's extended absence on Wednesday. Quick action by the police involved disseminating the child's photo and coordinating searches at transport hubs in the area.

Under the command of SP Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, a Doberman named Tony was employed to trace the boy. Tony promptly detected Lakshya upstairs in a locked room, where he admitted hiding to avoid doing incomplete homework. SP Srivastava praised the dog squad's swift intervention, which ensured Lakshya's safe reunion with his worried family.