Bail Granted in Alleged Pune Drug Party Case

In a significant legal development, Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, has been granted bail by a court in an alleged drug party case. The decision, rendered by Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle, also saw bail being granted to co-accused Prachi Gupta and Sripad Yadav, according to defense lawyer Pushkar Surve.

This case saw its beginnings in a dramatic police raid conducted by the crime branch of Pune Police. On July 27, under the cover of night, a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area was stormed by officers, who reportedly busted an ongoing 'drug party'.

The operation led to the arrest of Khewalkar and six other individuals. Authorities claimed that they confiscated a haul that included cocaine, marijuana, hookah, and liquor bottles during the raid, sparking a high-profile case in the region.

