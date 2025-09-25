Left Menu

Tensions Surge in Ladakh: Protests Turn Violent Amid Statehood Demands

Ladakh remains tense as protests for statehood and constitutional safeguards escalate into violence, leaving four dead and over 80 injured. Clashes have prompted curfews and detentions. The Centre blames climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's statements for inciting unrest. Political accusations intensify amid ongoing discussions for Ladakh's future governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:27 IST
Tensions Surge in Ladakh: Protests Turn Violent Amid Statehood Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The region of Ladakh witnessed heightened tensions on Thursday, as law enforcement officers enforced a strict curfew following violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards. The unrest resulted in four fatalities and more than 80 injuries.

Authorities detained at least 50 individuals in connection with Wednesday's violence during a shutdown orchestrated by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), demanding the Sixth Schedule's extension. Demonstrators allegedly engaged in arson, setting fire to the BJP office and vandalizing the Hill Council headquarters.

The central government attributed the violent escalation to provocative statements by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, despite his condemnation of the violence. Political leaders criticized the Centre's handling of the situation, calling for an introspection of failed policies, while prohibitory orders remained in place to curb further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
"LCA Mk2 designed around GE-414 engine...no discussion about French engine" HAL Chairman rebuts reports of India considering French-made engine

"LCA Mk2 designed around GE-414 engine...no discussion about French engine" ...

 India
2
Farook Higher Secondary School Triumphs at 64th Subroto Cup

Farook Higher Secondary School Triumphs at 64th Subroto Cup

 India
3
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes as Grain Sales Surge

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes as Grain Sales Surge

 Global
4
Telangana Excise Crackdown on Illicit Liquor Nets Significant Seizures

Telangana Excise Crackdown on Illicit Liquor Nets Significant Seizures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025