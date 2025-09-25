Tensions Surge in Ladakh: Protests Turn Violent Amid Statehood Demands
Ladakh remains tense as protests for statehood and constitutional safeguards escalate into violence, leaving four dead and over 80 injured. Clashes have prompted curfews and detentions. The Centre blames climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's statements for inciting unrest. Political accusations intensify amid ongoing discussions for Ladakh's future governance.
The region of Ladakh witnessed heightened tensions on Thursday, as law enforcement officers enforced a strict curfew following violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards. The unrest resulted in four fatalities and more than 80 injuries.
Authorities detained at least 50 individuals in connection with Wednesday's violence during a shutdown orchestrated by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), demanding the Sixth Schedule's extension. Demonstrators allegedly engaged in arson, setting fire to the BJP office and vandalizing the Hill Council headquarters.
The central government attributed the violent escalation to provocative statements by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, despite his condemnation of the violence. Political leaders criticized the Centre's handling of the situation, calling for an introspection of failed policies, while prohibitory orders remained in place to curb further unrest.
