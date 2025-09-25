Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

A police constable's comment about the Meena community during a Rajasthan Police awareness program sparked controversy. The incident began when a video involving the constable, identified as Manju, circulated on social media. Both the coaching institute and Manju later clarified the remarks, expressing regret for any offense caused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:31 IST
Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable's remark about the Meena community during an awareness program at a coaching institute in Rajasthan has stirred controversy. The incident unfolded when a video of the event circulated on social media.

On September 22, two Nirbhaya Squad constables conducted a session at the institute under the 'Sashakt Nari Hamari Zimmedari' campaign, aimed at curbing crimes against women and raising awareness about their rights. During the session, a student questioned how to report a stolen motorcycle, to which the constable responded that such complaints must be filed at the police station.

Controversy arose when the student pointed out the frequent non-recovery of stolen bikes, prompting the constable, identified as Manju, to allegedly comment on the prevalence of the Meena community. Both the coaching institute and Manju apologized, citing no intention to hurt sentiments. A senior officer later held a session emphasizing respect for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
"LCA Mk2 designed around GE-414 engine...no discussion about French engine" HAL Chairman rebuts reports of India considering French-made engine

"LCA Mk2 designed around GE-414 engine...no discussion about French engine" ...

 India
2
Farook Higher Secondary School Triumphs at 64th Subroto Cup

Farook Higher Secondary School Triumphs at 64th Subroto Cup

 India
3
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes as Grain Sales Surge

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes as Grain Sales Surge

 Global
4
Telangana Excise Crackdown on Illicit Liquor Nets Significant Seizures

Telangana Excise Crackdown on Illicit Liquor Nets Significant Seizures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025