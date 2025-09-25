Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

A police constable's remark about the Meena community during an awareness program at a coaching institute in Rajasthan has stirred controversy. The incident unfolded when a video of the event circulated on social media.

On September 22, two Nirbhaya Squad constables conducted a session at the institute under the 'Sashakt Nari Hamari Zimmedari' campaign, aimed at curbing crimes against women and raising awareness about their rights. During the session, a student questioned how to report a stolen motorcycle, to which the constable responded that such complaints must be filed at the police station.

Controversy arose when the student pointed out the frequent non-recovery of stolen bikes, prompting the constable, identified as Manju, to allegedly comment on the prevalence of the Meena community. Both the coaching institute and Manju apologized, citing no intention to hurt sentiments. A senior officer later held a session emphasizing respect for all communities.

