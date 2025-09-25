Left Menu

Data-Driven Governance: Haryana's Path to Development

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the crucial role of data in governance and nation-building, highlighting initiatives like 'Mera Parivar Meri Pehchan.' He stressed collaborations between state and central governments for effective schemes, aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:41 IST
Data-Driven Governance: Haryana's Path to Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, underscored the indispensable role of data in bolstering governance and driving nation-building efforts. Speaking at the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations, he highlighted Haryana's data-driven schemes that promote transparency and citizen welfare.

Saini stressed the importance of robust collaboration between the central and state governments, asserting that schemes are only effective when grounded in reliable statistics. He pointed to initiatives like 'Mera Parivar Meri Pehchan,' which enhances service delivery across sectors such as education and health by utilizing comprehensive data.

With Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047, Saini emphasized local governance empowered by accurate data. He projected that every panchayat would eventually possess a data dashboard, showcasing Haryana's growth model as an exemplar for other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Set for Sri Lanka Showdown as Abhishek and Kuldeep Chase Asia Cup Records

India Set for Sri Lanka Showdown as Abhishek and Kuldeep Chase Asia Cup Reco...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Transforming Youth: Tamil Nadu's Skill Training Success

Transforming Youth: Tamil Nadu's Skill Training Success

 India
3
Trump's Strategic Judo: Oil Deals, F-35s, and Turkish Diplomacy

Trump's Strategic Judo: Oil Deals, F-35s, and Turkish Diplomacy

 Global
4
Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Breakthrough: Companies Set to Resume 230,000 Barrels a Day via Iraq-Turkey Pipeline

Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Breakthrough: Companies Set to Resume 230,000 Bar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025