Data-Driven Governance: Haryana's Path to Development

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, underscored the indispensable role of data in bolstering governance and driving nation-building efforts. Speaking at the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations, he highlighted Haryana's data-driven schemes that promote transparency and citizen welfare.

Saini stressed the importance of robust collaboration between the central and state governments, asserting that schemes are only effective when grounded in reliable statistics. He pointed to initiatives like 'Mera Parivar Meri Pehchan,' which enhances service delivery across sectors such as education and health by utilizing comprehensive data.

With Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047, Saini emphasized local governance empowered by accurate data. He projected that every panchayat would eventually possess a data dashboard, showcasing Haryana's growth model as an exemplar for other states.

