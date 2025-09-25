Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Naidu vs. Sankaraiah in Defamation Dispute

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu received a legal notice from Inspector J Sankaraiah accusing him of spreading false claims about his involvement in covering up YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder in 2019. Sankaraiah asserts these allegations have defamed him and demands an apology and compensation from Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:05 IST
Legal Showdown: Naidu vs. Sankaraiah in Defamation Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated altercation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been served a legal notice by police inspector J Sankaraiah. The notice accuses Naidu of making defamatory statements regarding Sankaraiah's alleged role in the cover-up of YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder in 2019.

Sankaraiah claims that Naidu has consistently made false accusations against him, including labeling him as an investigation officer when he was merely a witness. He contends that Naidu's statements have caused irreparable damage to his reputation.

Responding to these accusations, Naidu criticized the serving of the legal notice and questioned the integrity of the investigation, while Sankaraiah demands public apologies and compensation for alleged defamation, threatening legal action should Naidu fail to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GMCBL Introduces New Fare Structure for Sustainable Commuting

GMCBL Introduces New Fare Structure for Sustainable Commuting

 India
2
Uttarakhand Takes Bold Steps Towards Unified Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand Takes Bold Steps Towards Unified Civil Code Implementation

 India
3
India-US Trade Talks: Road to a New Bilateral Agreement

India-US Trade Talks: Road to a New Bilateral Agreement

 India
4
Global Debt Reaches Record Levels, Sparking Economic Concerns

Global Debt Reaches Record Levels, Sparking Economic Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025