Legal Showdown: Naidu vs. Sankaraiah in Defamation Dispute
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu received a legal notice from Inspector J Sankaraiah accusing him of spreading false claims about his involvement in covering up YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder in 2019. Sankaraiah asserts these allegations have defamed him and demands an apology and compensation from Naidu.
- Country:
- India
In a heated altercation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been served a legal notice by police inspector J Sankaraiah. The notice accuses Naidu of making defamatory statements regarding Sankaraiah's alleged role in the cover-up of YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder in 2019.
Sankaraiah claims that Naidu has consistently made false accusations against him, including labeling him as an investigation officer when he was merely a witness. He contends that Naidu's statements have caused irreparable damage to his reputation.
Responding to these accusations, Naidu criticized the serving of the legal notice and questioned the integrity of the investigation, while Sankaraiah demands public apologies and compensation for alleged defamation, threatening legal action should Naidu fail to comply.
