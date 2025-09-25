Legal Showdown: Naidu vs. Sankaraiah in Defamation Dispute

In a heated altercation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been served a legal notice by police inspector J Sankaraiah. The notice accuses Naidu of making defamatory statements regarding Sankaraiah's alleged role in the cover-up of YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder in 2019.

Sankaraiah claims that Naidu has consistently made false accusations against him, including labeling him as an investigation officer when he was merely a witness. He contends that Naidu's statements have caused irreparable damage to his reputation.

Responding to these accusations, Naidu criticized the serving of the legal notice and questioned the integrity of the investigation, while Sankaraiah demands public apologies and compensation for alleged defamation, threatening legal action should Naidu fail to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)