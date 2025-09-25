SA’s Just Energy Transition Brings Jobs, Skills and Investment Opportunities

South Africa’s commitment to a Just Energy Transition (JET) is translating into real economic benefits for citizens, with thousands of new jobs, training opportunities, and community upliftment projects being rolled out across the country.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, said on Thursday that the global momentum behind just transition finance is being matched by South Africa’s own initiatives, ensuring that the shift to cleaner energy is also a pathway to inclusive growth.

Billions in Green Investment

Since 2023, the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP) has attracted more than R350 billion in private renewable energy investment, supported by significant international commitments. This capital injection is being channelled into solar, wind, biomass, waste-to-energy, and other sustainability projects that are not only cutting emissions but also generating work opportunities.

“Every new solar panel, every waste separation project, every environmental monitor we train is more than a line in a report. It is dignity, it is work, it is a future for families across South Africa,” George said.

Focus on Quality Jobs and Skills

The Minister stressed that the department’s focus goes beyond job numbers. Training, mentorship, and career development are central to ensuring participants can transition into long-term, sustainable employment.

Through initiatives such as:

Youth Environmental Services ,

Youth Jobs in Waste , and

Environmental Monitors,

thousands of South Africans are receiving accredited training in fields such as biodiversity conservation, aquaculture, waste management, and renewable energy systems.

These programmes are helping to build a skilled workforce for the country’s green economy, while also offering immediate relief in the form of jobs for unemployed youth and women.

Supporting Vulnerable Sectors

Acknowledging that the transition to a greener economy poses risks for workers in traditional industries, George pointed to the National Employment Vulnerability Assessment. This framework identifies at-risk sectors — including coal, metals, petroleum, agriculture, and tourism — and develops resilience plans to ensure workers are not left behind.

“This makes the country’s just transition practical, not abstract,” George explained. “We are equipping people in older industries to participate in the new economy.”

Job Creation Commitments

Through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has committed to creating 121,059 work opportunities over the next five years, equivalent to more than 77,000 full-time jobs.

Importantly, the department is prioritising inclusivity:

60% of jobs will go to women,

55% to youth , and

2% to persons with disabilities.

“Every government decision must be judged by whether it creates work,” George said. “In our department, we can say with confidence that our programmes do exactly that. They provide jobs today while building the skills South Africa needs tomorrow.”

A Future-Ready Workforce

South Africa’s Just Energy Transition is not only about replacing coal with renewables—it is about reshaping the country’s labour market. By investing in training, skills development, and inclusive job opportunities, the government aims to ensure that the transition is equitable and leaves no one behind.

With billions already invested, and programmes that focus on both short-term relief and long-term sustainability, the Just Energy Transition is positioning South Africa as a leader in green economic transformation.