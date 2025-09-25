Union Minister Pledges Aid for Beed's Rain-Hit Farmers
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale promises to pursue relief measures for rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra's Beed district. Heavy rain and flooding have severely impacted crops and livestock. Farmers demand compensation, loan waivers, and support from philanthropists. The minister vows government aid and stands in solidarity with the affected.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale declared on Thursday his commitment to advocating for relief measures from the Maharashtra government to aid rain-stricken farmers in Beed district.
The region has endured substantial agricultural losses due to heavy rainfall and flooding, affecting both crops and livestock.
During his visit to Aher Chincholi, Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, assured farmers of government support, emphasizing efforts to secure substantial assistance amid calls for compensation, loan waivers, and philanthropic aid.
