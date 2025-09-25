Left Menu

Union Minister Pledges Aid for Beed's Rain-Hit Farmers

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale promises to pursue relief measures for rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra's Beed district. Heavy rain and flooding have severely impacted crops and livestock. Farmers demand compensation, loan waivers, and support from philanthropists. The minister vows government aid and stands in solidarity with the affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:21 IST
Union Minister Pledges Aid for Beed's Rain-Hit Farmers
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale declared on Thursday his commitment to advocating for relief measures from the Maharashtra government to aid rain-stricken farmers in Beed district.

The region has endured substantial agricultural losses due to heavy rainfall and flooding, affecting both crops and livestock.

During his visit to Aher Chincholi, Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, assured farmers of government support, emphasizing efforts to secure substantial assistance amid calls for compensation, loan waivers, and philanthropic aid.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: Ambitious Plans Unveiled for Emergency Services and Organ Donation

Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: Ambitious Plans Unveiled for Emergency Servic...

 India
2
European Stocks Falter Amid US Med-Tech Investigation

European Stocks Falter Amid US Med-Tech Investigation

 Global
3
HAL Secures New Contract for LCA Mk1A with Major Boost in Indigenous Production

HAL Secures New Contract for LCA Mk1A with Major Boost in Indigenous Product...

 India
4
Political Turmoil Erupts Over Controversial Comment Amid Kolkata's Deluge

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Controversial Comment Amid Kolkata's Deluge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025