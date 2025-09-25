SA-US Trade and Investment Forum Launched to Boost Bilateral Economic Ties

South Africa and the United States are set to deepen their economic partnership with the establishment of a South Africa–United States Trade and Investment Forum, a new platform designed to strengthen investor confidence, provide continuity, and create opportunities for collaboration across key sectors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the initiative on Wednesday while addressing business leaders at the SA–USA Trade and Investment Dialogue, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

A Structured Platform for Investors

According to President Ramaphosa, the Forum’s inaugural session will take place in South Africa next year, alongside the annual South Africa Investment Conference. The aim is to provide a structured, ongoing mechanism for resolving investment obstacles and pursuing opportunities in a coordinated manner.

“This forum will allow us to engage more systematically, address challenges as they arise, and ensure that both sides benefit from trade and investment ties,” the President said.

The United States as a Key Economic Partner

The United States remains one of South Africa’s largest trading partners outside Africa and a leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI). Over 600 American companies currently operate in South Africa, employing hundreds of thousands of people both directly and indirectly.

“These investments span diverse sectors such as aerospace, mining, energy, consumer goods, and finance. They have built industries, created jobs, and established long-term partnerships that continue to benefit both our peoples,” Ramaphosa noted.

South Africa’s Footprint in the US

The President also highlighted that the relationship is reciprocal, with several South African companies expanding into the US market. These firms have made inroads in chemicals, financial services, mining, hospitality, and food products, serving as ambassadors of South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit and global competitiveness.

“South Africa is equally proud that some of our own companies have established a footprint in the US. They reflect our innovation and our ability to compete globally,” Ramaphosa said.

Building Trust and Long-Term Partnerships

Ramaphosa underscored that South Africa values the trust placed in it by US investors and is committed to ensuring that the partnership continues to flourish.

“The United States is not just a trade partner—it is a strategic partner in building industries, promoting technology exchange, and developing skills that strengthen both economies. We are committed to ensuring that this partnership continues to grow,” he added.

Looking Ahead

The creation of the Trade and Investment Forum represents a significant step in institutionalising economic cooperation between the two nations. It will provide continuity beyond individual business deals, focusing instead on building a framework that supports long-term growth, resilience, and innovation.

As South Africa works to attract more investment into its economy, the Forum is expected to provide reassurance to investors, help address barriers such as red tape and regulatory bottlenecks, and position the country as a reliable gateway to Africa’s expanding markets.