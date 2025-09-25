Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Execution in Dilsukhnagar Blast Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the execution of Asadullah Akhtar, an Indian Mujahideen operative sentenced to death for the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts. The decision comes as the court reviews the case, asking for detailed reports on Akhtar's behavior while incarcerated, including psychological evaluations.

The Supreme Court on Thursday halted the death sentence of Asadullah Akhtar, an alleged Indian Mujahideen operative involved in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts that resulted in 18 deaths and 131 injuries.

The decision was made by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, who directed the Delhi government to provide comprehensive reports pertaining to Akhtar's conduct and work in prison within eight weeks.

The apex court also instructed for Akhtar to undergo a psychological evaluation conducted by a government hospital, postponing the appeal hearing by 12 weeks.

