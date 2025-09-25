Left Menu

U.S.-Turkey Fighter Jet Discussions: Trump and Erdogan Deliberate

President Donald Trump announced plans to discuss Turkey's procurement of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets with President Erdogan. The meeting, held in the Oval Office, focused on a variety of topics including military equipment and Halkbank, reflecting the multifaceted nature of U.S.-Turkey relations.

In a significant bilateral meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday his intentions to discuss Turkey's acquisition of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The dialogue took place during a high-profile Oval Office meeting.

Erdogan, seated next to Trump, confirmed that their discussions would cover a wide range of issues, prominently featuring the procurement of the fighter jets and the situation with Halkbank, a major Turkish bank.

The meeting underscores the complex and strategic relationship between the United States and Turkey, highlighting key defense and economic concerns shared by the two nations.

