France Drops ICJ Case: Tension Over Detained Citizens

France has withdrawn its case against Iran at the International Court of Justice over the detention of two French citizens accused of espionage. The detention conditions have been criticized as torture-like. French officials are pressing for their release, while diplomatic efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, France has withdrawn its case against Iran at the International Court of Justice, where it had accused Tehran of violating consular rights concerning two detained French citizens. The pair have been held for over three years under severe conditions in Tehran's Evin prison.

France has lambasted Iran for allegedly detaining Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris arbitrarily, in situations closely resembling torture, and obstructing consular access. Iran, however, dismissed these allegations, accusing the duo of espionage for Israel's Mossad.

At the recent United Nations General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. Emphasizing France's resolve, Macron reiterated demands for the immediate release of the detainees, describing them as state hostages kept under inhumane conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

