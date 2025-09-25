Left Menu

VHP Calls for Democratic Overhaul of Temple Administration in Karnataka

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged Karnataka's Governor to implement a new administration system for Hindu temples following the Karnataka High Court's ruling on the 1997 Act. The VHP proposes a constitutionally sound 'Karnataka Temple Scheme' to ensure democratic temple management and overcome the current precarious situation.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has made an appeal to Karnataka's Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to establish a new administrative framework for Hindu temples in the state. This follows the Karnataka High Court's decision declaring the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act of 1997 and its amendments unconstitutional.

According to the VHP's memorandum, despite the Supreme Court's stance that the Act remains active, temple administration continues under these regulations. The VHP highlighted the necessity for immediate action, proposing the 'Karnataka Temple Scheme,' which they claim adheres to constitutional and democratic principles, as a viable solution.

In light of Article 14, and Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, the VHP argues that a constitutionally valid scheme is critical for Hindu temple administration. The memorandum emphasizes the scheme's democratic nature, advocating for committee formation through direct and indirect elections, and urged the Governor to legislate necessary regulations to implement this framework in Karnataka.

