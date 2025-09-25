India Showcases Technical Textiles Strength at Manchester Roadshow in UK

A high-level Indian delegation led by Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, spotlighted India’s growing leadership in the technical textiles sector at a dedicated Technical Textiles Roadshow in Manchester, United Kingdom. The initiative brought together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and investors, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global hub for innovation-driven, sustainable textiles.

The delegation included senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles, as well as representatives from man-made fibre, technical textiles, and allied segments, with the active participation of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL). Their presence underlined India’s readiness to expand international collaboration and seize opportunities emerging from advanced manufacturing and sustainability trends.

Secretary’s Address: Innovation, Sustainability, and CETA

In her keynote address, Ms. Neelam Shami Rao emphasized that technical textiles represent one of the fastest-growing sectors in India’s textile industry, fueled by strong R&D, new-age manufacturing, and circular economy models.

She highlighted the role of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) in driving green manufacturing, waste reduction, and global competitiveness. The mission aims not only to scale up domestic capacity but also to position India as a trusted partner in resilient, eco-friendly global supply chains.

On the India–UK trade front, Ms. Rao pointed to the opportunities created by the ongoing negotiations of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). She described the framework as a “win–win” that would provide:

For the UK : secure and sustainable sourcing channels, technology partnerships, and competitive pricing advantages.

For India: expanded market access, tariff reductions, investor confidence, and mutual recognition of standards.

She urged UK retailers, industrial users, and research institutions to leverage India’s cost-competitive, innovation-led ecosystem, thereby strengthening bilateral trade and technology linkages.

Strategic Engagements in Manchester

The delegation also explored collaboration opportunities through site visits to innovation hubs, including:

Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University , where discussions focused on sustainable fashion, next-generation fibres, and skill development.

Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, Manchester, which provided insights into the application of graphene and other advanced materials in technical textiles, circular fashion models, and high-performance fabrics.

These engagements underscored the potential for joint R&D, technology transfer, and academic-industry collaboration, strengthening the foundation for future partnerships.

India’s Technical Textiles Export Snapshot (FY 2024–25)

Global exports: USD 2.92 billion

Major categories: Packtech (37.5%), Indutech (28%)

Exports to UK: USD 136 million (4.7% share)

The export data reflects not only India’s established global presence but also its untapped potential in high-value, niche segments of technical textiles.

Road Ahead: Doubling Exports by 2030

The visit to the UK is expected to generate momentum for greater trade, joint ventures, technology partnerships, and investments. India’s textile sector is being transformed through flagship schemes such as:

PM MITRA Mega Textile Parks – developing world-class textile hubs with integrated value chains.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme – incentivizing advanced manufacturing and exports.

National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) – promoting R&D, innovation, and skill-building.

Coupled with the market access advantages of CETA, these initiatives are driving India toward its ambitious goal of doubling textile exports by 2030. At the same time, the strategy reflects India’s commitment to sustainability, employment generation, and global competitiveness.

Towards a Future-Ready India–UK Textile Partnership

By showcasing its strengths in Manchester, India positioned itself as a future-ready partner for the UK in building resilient, sustainable, and innovation-driven textile supply chains. The roadshow marked an important step in redefining India–UK cooperation, balancing trade growth with environmental responsibility and long-term economic partnership.